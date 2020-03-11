Chuy’s looking to hire 145 employees for new Amarillo location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chuy’s has started the hiring process to fill 145 positions at its first location in Amarillo at 8400 I-40 West between Coulter and Soncy. The restaurant is scheduled to open on April 28.

“We’re excited to be opening in Amarillo,” said Matthew Bradshaw, Chuy’s Amarillo local owner and operator. “We’re looking for energetic, motivated staff who are as passionate as we are about making and serving quality, fresh food.”

The restaurant is looking to hire full and part-time positions including hosts, servers, bussers, kitchen staff, and bartenders.

All applicants should go to www.chuys.com/careers to apply. Interviews and hiring will take place onsite starting March 16, 2020, at the restaurant’s location on I-40.

