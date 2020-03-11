Children at Risk release summary of Investment and Innovation Report: Improving the Quality of Early Childhood Education for Low Income Children

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In Amarillo, 20% of children under the age of 5 live in poverty, and most do not have access to a high-quality affordable child care. Exposure to high-quality child care is the foundation to future academic success, especially for children from low-income communities. For many of these children, high-quality child care can serve to buffer the negative effects of poverty and promote academic achievement.

“From birth through age 3 is when a child’s brain is forming, and early education is the key to future success,” says Dr. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of CHILDREN AT RISK. “Data shows that children are left behind when quality child care isn’t available in their community, and as a result they aren’t prepared for kindergarten and continue to fall behind throughout their academic career, and later in life.”

In 2018, Texas received an additional $230 million in Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) funding, increasing the total to over $747 million. However, of the 1.5 million low-income children, only 152,297 (roughly 10%) are receiving related subsidy assistance. Additionally, there are 17,063 child care providers in Texas, but only 7,769 (46%) accept subsidy dollars. Further, only 1,658 of those subsidized providers are certified by the state’s Quality Rating Improvement System, known as the Texas Rising Star (TRS). As a result, most of our low-income children are enrolled in centers that are not TRS quality certified.