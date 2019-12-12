Charles Goodnight Wreath Laying Ceremony

GOODNIGHT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The public is cordially invited to help commemorate the 90th anniversary of the death of Col. Charles Goodnight. A wreath laying ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 12, at 3:00 PM in the Goodnight Cemetery located in Goodnight Texas approximately twelve miles east of Claude Texas.

In addition to the wreath ceremony, there will be a short prayer service, hymn singing and eulogy recognizing the legendary cowman. A reception will follow after the service inside the J.Evetts Haley Visitor building on the grounds of the Goodnight Historical Center. The GHC is on the South side of Highway 287 near Goodnight Texas.

This event is under the direction of the Armstrong County Museum and the Charles Goodnight Historical Center. It is free and all are invited to attend.

Goodnight and his wife, Mary Ann, are considered the first permanent settlers of the Texas Panhandle Area. The Goodnights in partnership with John and Cornelia Adair established the JA Ranch in part of the Palo Duro Canyon in 1876. The JA Ranch has been in continuous operation since its founding.

The Colonel was a leader in the cattle industry implementing many new techniques; most notably his experimentation and development of the Cattalo, a hybrid derived from the crossbreeding of domesticated cattle and the native Bison. Goodnight is also credited with the invention of the chuck wagon.