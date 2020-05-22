Center City’s Amarillo Community Market is opening 2020 season with a Virtual Amarillo Community Market

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City’s Amarillo Community Market is opening its 2020 season with a Virtual Amarillo Community Market!
Go to Amarillo Community Market Facebook page to find vendors.
Vendors will take orders between 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
You can arrange for safe payment & pick-up of items
The Amarillo Community Market leadership team is excited to try a virtual market!
