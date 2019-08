AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City presents High Noon on the Square with free entertainment every Wednesday at noon at the Potter County Courthouse at 501 S. Fillmore St. in downtown Amarillo.

Insufficient Funds will perform today High Noon on the Square.

Joe Taco will serve fajitas for $8.

Free parking is available in the Potter County parking lot between 6th and 7th on Fillmore Street.