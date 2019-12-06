Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle holds open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle had their Christmas Open House today

The organization provides free monthly supply of food for those 55 and older or those who live with a disability. They also help people find affordable housing and resettling refugees.

“The goal tonight is to raise awareness both with the people who volunteer but also the people that need the help… We know that the need city-wide and panhandle wide are growing and we want to make sure that the people who need the services are aware that we are here to help them,” said Jeff Gulde, director of the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.

They are currently looking for volunteers to help carry groceries as well as ESL instructors.