Carver Elementary celebrates National STEM Day

It’s National STEM Day and Carver Elementary is the Place to Be!

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — School is cool—really cool—at Carver Elementary Academy with the school’s recently implemented STEAM class – focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

In honor of National STEM/STEAM Day, these elementary students shared what they have learned this year in a class designed to prepare them for real-world challenges.

The STEAM class provides students with hand-on experiences that allows them to better understand the Engineering Design Process, a common series of steps that engineers use in creating functional products and processes.

