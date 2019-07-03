Caprock High School students working on mural at Snack Pak 4 Kids

Art students from Caprock High School are getting a hands-on experience this summer and they’re brightening the community while they’re doing it.

The students are working on a mural on the side of the Snack Pak 4 Kids warehouse, and another on the wall inside the Hope Garden.

It’s a part of blank spaces, which aims to teach art students that being an artist can be a marketable job.

While the students are leading the project, they’ve also received help from the community.

More than 200 to 300 volunteers of all ages have helped with the mural.