Canyon Police Chief Dale Davis set to retire in December

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Police Chief Dale Davis is retiring.

Davis, a Canyon native, said he served 39 and a half years at CPD, being appointed chief in October 2009. He also served one year at West Texas A&M University PD.

The City of Canyon has started looking for his replacement. They said they could not be prouder of the impact that Chief Davis has left on the community and the prominence that he has brought to the Canyon Police Department.

The next Canyon Police Chief is expected to be named in the first quarter of 2020.

Davis told us his official last day at CPD is December 31.

