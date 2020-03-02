Canyon Names 3 Finalists for Police Chief

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon and the City Manager has named 3 finalists in their search to replace retired Police Chief Dale Davis.

The 3 finalists for the Canyon Police Chief are Captain Brandon Strope of the Borger Police Department, Lieutenant David Martin of the Benbrook Police Department and Captain Ray Resendez of the Canyon Police Department.

The City of Canyon received 38 applications for the top cop position. The city worked with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) to assist in narrowing the field of applicants.

The next Chief will be directly responsible for planning, managing and directing the department activities, along with the oversight of the sworn officers and support staff.

The next Canyon Police Chief should be named before the end of March.

Former Canyon Police Chief Dale Davis retired at the end of December.

