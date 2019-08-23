Canyon ISD hosting Annual Safety Day

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon ISD is hosting its annual Safety Day.

Classes across the District will be conducting different emergency drills, which include fire drills, lock down drills, and tornado drills. All drills will involve both students and staff members.

All week, teachers and staff will be conducting an educational safety program to prepare for the drills on Safety Day.

While practicing the emergency drills, each campus looks to assure predictable response in an actual emergency, identify problems and weaknesses in plans, and practice what is expected of staff and students during an emergency. In addition, throughout the year, additional drills of the same will take place. It is essential that everyone in our schools responds in the best possible manner if we should experience an emergency.