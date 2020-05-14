Canyon assisted listed center labeled COVID-19 hot spot

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon is reporting a local assisted living center in Canyon has become known as a “hot spot” with numerous cases of coronavirus and ongoing testing of residents and employees.

Several agencies are involved in the current situation including the City of Canyon, Amarillo Public Health, and Texas Health and Human Services.

Due to sensitive information, the City of Canyon is not authorized to release any information about the facility or patient details.

If you have a loved one in any Canyon facility and have questions, please contact the facility directly.

The city of Canyon will update the total case numbers for Canyon as soon as they receive that information from Amarillo Public Health.

