A Cannon airman will spend 14-years in confinement and will be dishonorably discharged after being found guilty during a court marshal.

Airman First Class Sean Harrington was found guilty earlier this week of involuntary manslaughter, wrongful use of marijuana and cocaine and communicating a threat.

Harrington was originally charged with murder after Airman First Class Marcus Jimenez was killed last July.

An investigation shows that Harrington shot and killed Jimenez.