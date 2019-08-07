Cache of illegal drugs seized during traffic stop near Stinnett

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday evening, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department seized Cocaine, LSD, Xanax, Marijuana, THC Substances and MDMA during a traffic stop on Highway 136 south of Stinnett.

Hutchinson County Deputy pulled over a vehicle and after probable cause was obtained conducted a search of the vehicle.

Stinnett Police Officer Edwards helped with the search of the vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested for multiple offenses and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail.

The suspects and narcotics were in transit from Colorado to Florida.