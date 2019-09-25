Buy Two, Get One Free at WT

CANYON, Texas—Beginning this fall, families with more than two members enrolled at West Texas A&M University will receive a scholarship the amount of tuition for one student from the Family Scholarship program.

In an effort to help students accumulate as little debt as possible, WT is supporting family members in the same household taking classes at WT at the same time. The third member’s tuition will be given as a scholarship to be divided equally among the family members. Two families have benefited from the program since its launch this semester.

To qualify, each student in the family must have a 2.0 or higher GPA, complete the scholarship application, and apply for Federal Student Aid for the academic year. A family will be defined by the Admissions Office and the Financial Aid Office. Apply here and include each family member name, Buff Gold Card number and email address.