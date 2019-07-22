Bushland ISD instituting student drug testing program

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting this year, seventh through twelfth-grade students at Bushland ISD will be subject to random drug testing.

“It’s not something that we feel is a problem out here right now but we want to be proactive,” said Chris Wigington, Bushland ISD Superintendent.

According to the policy, those that apply for a school parking permit or participate in extra-curricular activities must have a consent form on file.

“If they don’t want any part of this, they cannot participate in extra-curricular activities or park on campus,” said Wigington.

The drugs they’ll be testing for in students is alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and several others.

Punishment wise, it works as a four strike system. According to the policy, first offense bars the students from competing in their activity and losing driving privileges for seven calendar days.

Second offense is 14 days, third offense is 60 days and the fourth offense is 365 days.

Bushland resident Michelle White will have a seventh-grader and a sophomore at Bushland ISD this year and agrees with the district’s program.

“If the school wants to put something into place that will also deter my kids from using drugs then I’m all for it. I feel that it’s something we all have a common ground on and if they hold them up to high expectations, so do I,” said White.

Wigington says that it’s all about keeping Bushland ISD drug free.

“School board is very adamant about having a drug-free zone, making our schools safe. That’s our number one priority is keeping our kids safe, ” said Wigington.

Read the drug testing policy here.