AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush will visit Amarillo at Noon on November 15 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The duo are promoting their new children’s book “Sisters First.”

The book is “A lovely, lyrical ode to the magic of sisterhood by beloved former first daughters and bestselling authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.”

The book comes out on November 12.