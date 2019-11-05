Budweiser Clydesdale/Carriage Parade to Kickoff WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, TX – The Budweiser Clydesdale/Carriage Parade – the kickoff to the 24th Annual WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo at the Amarillo Civic Center – is set for Wednesday (Nov. 6).

The parade is one of the highlights of the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, which begins Thursday (Nov. 7) at the Amarillo Civic Center and runs through Sunday (Nov. 10.)

The Budweiser Clydesdale/Carriage Parade will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The horses and carriage will assemble in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center.

The parade route will be: