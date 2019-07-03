BSA receives prestigious Stroke award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System is the only facility in Amarillo to receive the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Target: Stroke Honor Roll Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

This prestigious award is given to the best-performing stroke care facilities in the U.S. based on research-based, scientific guidelines.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds in the United States and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. By adhering to the Get With The Guidelines® quality achievement measures, BSA is providing advanced stroke care and improving patient outcomes.

To qualify for this award, BSA met specific guidelines including: the use of proper medications and treatment plans, providing patients with materials to promote health management after discharge and scheduling follow-up visits or any needed transitional care interventions.

“Receiving this award displays BSA’s commitment to reducing readmissions and mortality rates for stroke patients,” Vice President of Cardiovascular Services at BSA, Matt Parker said. “BSA is dedicated to continuously improving the quality of care our patients receive and cultivating exceptional patient outcomes.”

BSA sees an average of 600 stroke patients per year. BSA is a Certified Primary Stroke Center and is the first and only facility within 250 miles to offer TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), a minimally-invasive procedure that reduces the risk of stroke in high-risk carotid artery disease patients.