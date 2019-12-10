BSA receives 2019 TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) Center of Excellence by Silk Road Medical

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System is the only facility in the region designated as a 2019 TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) Center of Excellence by Silk Road Medical, Inc. TCAR, a minimally-invasive carotid artery repair surgery, reduces the risk of stroke in high-risk surgical patients with carotid artery disease.

Carotid artery disease is a build-up of plaque in one or both of the main arteries of the neck. If left untreated, plaque can dislodge and travel to the brain or cause blood flow to the brain to slow or stop, resulting in a stroke. There are more than 427,000 new diagnoses of carotid artery disease in the United States each year and it is believed to be the source of up to a third of stroke cases.

BSA achieved this designation by meeting quality guidelines and producing exceptional patient outcomes.

“Becoming a TCAR Center of Excellence shows BSA’s dedication to improving patient outcomes and reducing their risk of stroke,” Vice President of BSA Cardiovascular Services Matt Parker said. “TCAR’s minimally-invasive approach to carotid artery repair makes it safer for the patient compared to traditional procedures.”

During the procedure, the carotid artery is accessed through a minimally-invasive incision. Plaque fragments that may break off during the procedure are diverted away from the brain. A stent is then placed inside the artery to stabilize plaque and minimize a patient’s risk of future stroke.

“TCAR is innovative – it significantly reduces the risk of stroke during the procedure,” BSA Amarillo Surgical Group surgeon, Dr. Chance Irwin said. “This procedure helps prevent future strokes and offers patients faster recovery times, smaller scars and a reduced risk of post-operative complications as compared to traditional carotid artery repair procedures.”

BSA physicians have successfully performed more than 35 TCAR procedures with no post-operative strokes.

