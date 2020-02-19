BSA Harrington Cancer Center to Celebrate Progress of New Building with “Topping Out” Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Harrington Cancer Center and JE Dunn Construction will hold a topping out ceremony and beam signing for the new BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus building later today. A topping out ceremony, held when the last beam is placed during construction, marks the completion of the building’s structure.

“Reaching this point in the construction signifies a big step towards not just the completion of a building but also the availability of state-of-the-art treatment options for our area,” BSA Harrington Cancer Center Director, Curtis Reneau said. “Providing the highest quality care and continuously improving the treatment process for our patients are our top priorities. The new center will allow us to accomplish both and that’s something we’re all excited about.”

Construction of the new comprehensive cancer center began in August 2019 with a completion timeline of early 2021. The new facility will allow for expanded service and greater convenience for patients and their families.

“Our approach has been patient-focused from the start,” said Lance Gatlin, BSA Vice President of Physician Services. “We put a great deal of thought into the technology as well as the patient experience. The finished product will ensure patients in our region have convenient access to higher quality, personalized cancer treatment in an environment that is comfortable for them and their families.”

The new center, designed by Perkins + Will, will boast 28 exam rooms, 28 chemotherapy infusion chairs and three private rooms, new chemistry and hematology analyzers in the laboratory and two new linear accelerators for radiation therapy.

The topping out ceremony for the BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus will take place at the building site located on the southeast corner of Wallace Boulevard and Coulter Street. If your media outlet would like to attend this event, please call 806-212-0343.