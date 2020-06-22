Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center awarded grant by AT&T

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is receiving grant funding from AT&T.

The grant funding is for COVID-19 related expenses, allowing The Bridge to provide a safe environment for its child clients and their families. The grant funds will also go towards services The Bridge provides on a daily basis to children across the Panhandle.

“The Bridge is thankful for AT&T’s generosity and happy to be part of AT&T’s goal of investing in our community,” says Shelly Bohannon, Executive Director of The Bridge.

