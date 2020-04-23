Brent’s Cafe selling cookie kits for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Those looking for ways to keep children entertained while enjoying a great snack during the shelter in place should checkout what Brent’s Cafe is doing.

Cafe owners, Brent and Heather Lancour, have children of their own and realize it is difficult finding activities to keep their minds busy. They decided, why not do what they do at home and make cookie kits for purchase.

“When are kids were younger we always spent time in the kitchen together,” Brent Lancour said. “One of the things we did was make our own cookies. The kids would love to decorate those cookies we figured now would be one of the best times to share that with all of Amarillo, and let them do it themselves.”

The cookie kit comes with four cookies, two types of frosting, sprinkles, just about anything that a kid can enjoy. There’s also an educational theme to every cookie cutout.

“We have Give a Mouse a Cookie, Clifford the Dog, Going on a Bear Hunt, Hungry Hungry Caterpillar,” Lancour said. “It helps teach literacy. Maybe want to get the book that goes with the cookies.”

Brent said his cafe is doing good during these trying times and are open for curbside pickup and delivery. If you want to order from Brent’s Cafe you can call 806-398-2160. To check out their menu go to brentscafe.com.