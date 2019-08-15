Borger Police aware of social media threats against Walmart

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Borger Police is reporting the department is aware of posts made on social media pages regarding threats against Walmart.

Officials say a quick google search will show that Walmarts across the US, and some in parts of Texas have received threats recently. This is not uncommon following an active shooter incident.

There are currently no threats received about the Borger Walmart.

The department though says they will, however, be increasing patrols in the area to help residents feel safer when they are shopping.

