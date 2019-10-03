Boo at the Zoo is this October 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is hosting “BOO at the ZOO” Saturday, October 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with new games, live music, food trucks, activities and interactive animal characters!

BOO at the ZOO will feature costumed characters like a tiger, lion, donkey, peacock, kangaroo and others handing out candy treats.

Even some of the Zoo animals will get into the Halloween spirit with special pumpkin “Chomp and Stomp” enrichment activities.

General Admission is $7 per person. You can save some money and buy a Family Four Pack for $24 online! You can purchase tickets now at the following link.

The zoo will only take cash on the day of the event.

Children 2 and under are free.