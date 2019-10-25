Boards/Commissions Offer Chance to Get Involved

AMARILLO, TX – Amarillo residents looking to get involved in the wide array of services provided by the City of Amarillo can apply to join a city board/commission. Several boards/commissions have openings. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 31.
For more information on city boards/commissions, go to the City of Amarillo website at https://www.amarillo.gov/home. The direct link is https://bit.ly/2BDdWsT. For an online application form, the direct link is https://bit.ly/32Q9pQ8. For more information, call the City Secretary’s Office at (806) 378-3013.
Here is a listing of boards/commissions with openings:
- Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities
- Airport Advisory Board
- AEDC
- Amarillo Hospital District
- Amarillo Housing Finance Corporation
- Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District
- Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board
- Bi-City County Health District Board
- Board of Review for Landmarks, Historic Districts, and Downtown Design
- Community Development Advisory Committee
- Condemnation Appeals Commission
- Construction Advisory and Appeals Commission
- Convention and Visitor’s Council
- East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board of Directors
- Environmental Task Force
- Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board
- Library Board
- Parks and Recreation Board
- Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee
- Quail Creek Public Improvement District Advisory Board
- Town Square Public Improvement District Advisory Board
- Traffic Advisory Board
- Zoning Board of Adjustment