Boards/Commissions Offer Chance to Get Involved

AMARILLO, TX – Amarillo residents looking to get involved in the wide array of services provided by the City of Amarillo can apply to join a city board/commission. Several boards/commissions have openings. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 31.

For more information on city boards/commissions, go to the City of Amarillo website at https://www.amarillo.gov/home. The direct link is https://bit.ly/2BDdWsT. For an online application form, the direct link is https://bit.ly/32Q9pQ8. For more information, call the City Secretary’s Office at (806) 378-3013.

Here is a listing of boards/commissions with openings:

  • Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities
  • Airport Advisory Board
  • AEDC
  • Amarillo Hospital District
  • Amarillo Housing Finance Corporation
  • Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District
  • Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board
  • Bi-City County Health District Board
  • Board of Review for Landmarks, Historic Districts, and Downtown Design
  • Community Development Advisory Committee
  • Condemnation Appeals Commission
  • Construction Advisory and Appeals Commission
  • Convention and Visitor’s Council
  • East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board of Directors
  • Environmental Task Force
  • Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board
  • Library Board
  • Parks and Recreation Board
  • Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee
  • Quail Creek Public Improvement District Advisory Board
  • Town Square Public Improvement District Advisory Board
  • Traffic Advisory Board
  • Zoning Board of Adjustment

