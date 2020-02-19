BLM plans prescribed burn near Canadian River

AMARILLO, TX – The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct a 1,000-acre prescribed burn at the Cross Bar Management Area, approximately 15 miles north of Amarillo, TX, when weather conditions are optimal and safe. The prescribed burn will occur between Feb. 19 – Feb. 29, 2020.

The objective for this burn is to maintain the native grass species by reducing decadent mesquite, cholla cactus, and invasive weeds; lessen wildfire risks by reducing heavy fuel loads; improve ecosystem health; and enhance wildlife habitat.

Factors including wind speed and wind direction, as well as humidity, are considered when assessing conditions. The burn project could take up to six days, and smoke may be visible for up to a week after the burn is complete.

The burn will be south of the Canadian River and almost two miles west of U.S. Highway 87/287 near the Canadian River Bridge.

The Cross Bar, originally bought by the Federal government in 1931 as part of the establishment of the strategic helium reserve, encompasses around 12,000 acres. The BLM manages the property, the only parcel the agency manages in Texas, for its ecological and recreational value.