Biceps for Babies at Gold's Gym

Amarillo - You can help raise money for our local March of Dimes by signing up for a gym membership at Gold's Gym.

Gold’s Gym and the local 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction Gala has partnered to raise money for babies!

For every membership signed up between now and February 28th, Gold’s Gym will donate $19 to the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction Gala.

More about March of Dimes:

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one. We are changing that.

For 80 years, March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive. Now we’re building on that legacy to level the playing field for all moms and babies, no matter their age, socio-economic background or demographics. We support moms throughout their pregnancy, even when everything doesn’t go according to plan. We advocate for policies that prioritize their health. We support radical improvements to the care they receive. And we pioneer research to find solutions to the biggest health threats to moms and babies.

For more, visit the March of Dimes website.