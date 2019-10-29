Benefits Workshop for Former Pantex & Department of Energy Workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Pantex Plant and Department of Energy workers are invited to Nuclear Care Partners’ Benefits Workshop events. Former workers can find out if they qualify for financial and medical benefits through the Department of Labor’s EEOICPA and meet their local care team.

The Filing Forum is designated for former workers needing help filing a claim or who have never applied for EEOICPA benefits. This session will help former workers:

Learn more about the EEOICPA

Determine if they may qualify for benefits

Learn how to file a claim

Find out how to overcome a denial

Establish next steps & more

The Filing Forum will take place on Wednesday, October 30 at 9:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens located at 1400 Streit Drive in Amarillo, Texas.

The White Card Round Table is designated for former workers who currently have their Department of Labor Medical Benefits White Card. This session will feature information on:

Impairment ratings

How to maximize benefits

How to add a consequential illness

In-home care information & more

The White Card Round Table will take place on Wednesday, October 30 at 1:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens located at 1400 Streit Drive in Amarillo, Texas.

All former workers interested in attending either of these free events should call 806-318-4075 to RSVP. Free admission to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens is included.

“As a former Pantex worker myself, I have found my purpose and my passion in helping former nuclear workers, the atomic heroes, who made endless sacrifices to protect our country,” said Kelli Tiffin, local EEOICPA Benefits Specialist with Nuclear Care Partners. “It is truly a joy and an honor to serve them.”