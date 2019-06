AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bell Helicopter celebrated their 20 anniversary today.

Amarillo is home to Bell’s military and commercial assembly and delivery center.

Since the opening of its doors 20 years ago, the company said they have delivered nearly 400 Bell Boeing V-22 tiltrotor aircraft.

The Amarillo team has produced OH-58, UH-1Y, and AH-1Z military helicopters at the facility, as well as future aircraft to include the Bell 525.