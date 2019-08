AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Beaumont Foundation of America is lending a helping hand to the High Plains Food Bank.

The foundation gave the food bank $50,000 to purchase fresh produce and protein for 2019.

That funding helped the food bank purchase more than 210,000 pounds of produce and more than 12,000 pounds of ground beef back in May and June.

Last year the foundation helped the food bank feed more than 34,000 people in 29 counties.