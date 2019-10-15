BBB: Hosting annual secure Your ID Day Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ID Theft accounts for millions of dollars in losses to individuals and businesses each year. Thousands of victims fail to realize their identities have been compromised until it’s too late.
Help protect your family from ID Theft at BBB’s shred event in partnership with UCI on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3501 Soncy in the Med Center Parking lot.
Why Shred?
- To protect personal information
- To help avoid Identity Theft
- To keep private information private
What To Shred:
- Pre-approved credit card offers
- Documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers on them that you no longer need to keep.
Refer to www.IRS.gov for a records retention schedule.
What Not To Shred:
- Photos
- X-rays
- Plastic bags (bring documents in paper bags)
- Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK)
- Anything that is not paper
“One of the simplest ways you can protect yourself is by shredding documents with personal information; if they get into the trash, the information could be stolen and used, compromising your good name,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB CEO. Now is the time to clean out files and dust off the shred box and bring your papers to shred at no charge.