Barrio Art Show opens tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Let’s Art Amarillo-Barrio Art Project is an opportunity for local artists to come together and create artwork for the Barrio Art Show to be held January 16-18, 2020.

Artists should submit their best representational art related to the “Historical Sites and People” within the Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood. The show will be open to all media and all subject matter in any style.

Accepted pieces will be for sale at the Barrio Arts Project Show. Artists receive 50% of the sale’s price and the remainder will be used by the BNPC for their projects.

The preview show is tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click on www.barrioartsproject.com for more information.