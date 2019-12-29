Barfield Hotel welcomes special guests

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A few special guests dropped by the newly renovated Barfield Hotel to see its progress and celebrate a very special birthday.

The Barfield hotel is only a few months away from its grand opening but one family could not wait another day to see it.

“It’s his father’s 90th birthday and his father wanted to come and see something from his childhood. He was born two years after this was built,” Kristy King, Director of Sales and Marketing, stated.

The great-grandson of original owner M.D. Oliver-Eakel said a visit to the hotel to celebrate their family’s heritage turned into a wonderful surprise.

“We had a really exciting event which was four generations of Barfield’s came to Amarillo to see this project that Oliver Eakel built in 1927,” King stated.

For this family seeing the unfinished building is just a promise of what will come.

“I think it’s incredible. especially the fact that I am an architect and my family are general engineers and general contractors so to us this is just as beautiful but we know what’s underneath and it’s going to be fantastic,” Oliver Eakel Barfield Jr, said.

What was once a collection of office buildings is now being transformed into a boutique hotel as a part of the Mariott’s autograph collection.

This will be the first of it’s kind in Amarillo, and with it comes the possibility of economic growth.

“Amarillo has several industries so we expect to get a lot of the business travelers that are coming in,” King said.

The hotel is set to open in April.