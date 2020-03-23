Bar-B-Que for truckers to brighten spirits in the panhandle.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Today, a group of local volunteers and bar-b-quers got together to spread a little bit of joy, to help feed truckers who have been delivering supplies across the state.

It started at eleven this morning by serving bar-b-que to truckers and other essential personnel who can’t go through drive-throughs and dozens showed up for some good cooking.



The idea for the event came from Donnie Parden’s time as a trucker. He wanted to give back to his fellow man

They served brisket, pulled pork, and ribs, with sides of beans, potato salad, and homemade rolls, plus bottled water.



One of the volunteers, Shawn Tallant says the lunch was important for morale.

“Just help them out, give them a free meal, with everything going on just spread some joy for these people. Tell them it’s all ok. I just let you know just because there are bad things going on there’s always goodness around, you just have to find it.” Tallant said.

The Parden’s and their group of volunteers served bar-b-que until they completely ran out.

Tallant also said that people brought donated food to help out with the event and help feed even more people. The event saw people stop in from all over, including Colorado and Abilene.