AutoNation Celebrates its Third Annual Drive Pink Across America Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — AutoNation, Inc., America’s largest automotive retailer, is commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a big way this October!
For the 3rd consecutive year, Associates from all AutoNation stores will assemble and deliver gift bags to cancer patients in treatment facilities in their local markets. It is all part of AutoNation’s Drive Pink Initiative that has raised over $20 Million for cancer research.
“I am proud to be part of a Company tradition that unites all 26,000 Associates in a common purpose for a greater good.” said Cheryl Miller, AutoNation’s CEO and President. “Together we drive closer to a world without cancer.”
Through DRV PNK, AutoNation places its iconic pink license plate frame on every car it sells and services and provides a Company-paid cancer insurance benefit to all its Associates.
AutoNation Associates have donated thousands of volunteer hours and participated in local fundraising events to support cancer-related charities like Susan G. Komen in Los Angeles, Denver and Spokane, Paint the Town Pink Walk/Run in Columbus, Miles for Moffit in Tampa and Zero Prostate Cancer in Baltimore. During the Third Annual Drive Pink Across America Day, Associates from AutoNation stores nationwide will deliver more than five thousand gift bags to over 100 local cancer treatment facilities.