Atmos Energy donates $30,000 to High Plains Food Bank for disaster relief

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atmos Energy donates $30,000 to the High Plains Food Bank’s “Nourish the Panhandle” disaster-relief fund.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners at Atmos for stepping up with a bold and generous disaster response donation to Nourish the Panhandle”, Wilson said. “Atmos’ investment in our mission helps ensure that HPFB can provide food and hope to more neighbors during the immediate crisis and into the future.”

Before the COVID-19 crisis, HPFB’s safety-net of nearly 190 nonprofit feeding partners served a monthly average of 9,232 families. Currently, HPFB is receiving a large and sudden influx of emergency food assistance requests, as sudden COVID-19-related job loss or displacement pushes more individuals and families into a state of food insecurity.

“With the increased need for help in our community, Atmos Energy is proud to help provide nutritious meals to families across the 29-county HPFB serving area,” said Michael Gonzales, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy. “We are helping to feed our future!”

For 11 years, Atmos has partnered with HPFB to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle by sponsoring the annual holiday food drive and through volunteerism.

