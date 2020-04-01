Breaking News
Gov. Abbott extends social distancing protocols through April, closes Texas schools until May 4

APD: Wreck causing delays on westbound service road on the 6600 block of I-40 East; TRAFFIC on I-40 not affected

Local

APD is on the scene of an accident on the westbound service road in the 6600 block of I-40

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just after 6 a.m., Amarillo Police responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on the westbound service road in the 6600 block of I-40 East.

Traffic on the service road will be affected for at least the next hour.

Traffic on I-40 will not be affected.

More information will be released on the accident once it becomes available. 

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss