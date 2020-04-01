APD: Wreck causing delays on westbound service road on the 6600 block of I-40 East; TRAFFIC on I-40 not affected

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just after 6 a.m., Amarillo Police responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on the westbound service road in the 6600 block of I-40 East.
Traffic on the service road will be affected for at least the next hour.
Traffic on I-40 will not be affected.
More information will be released on the accident once it becomes available.
