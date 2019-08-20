Anonymous Amarillo resident claims $2.05 Million Texas Two-Step prize

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step® prize worth $2.05 million for the drawing on Aug. 15. The ticket was purchased at Toot’n Totum 78, located at 3401 S. Soncy Road, in Amarillo. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This is the largest Texas Two-Step jackpot prize to be claimed since 2009 and the third-largest overall since the game started in 2001.

So far in 2019, there have been 22 Texas Two-Step jackpot winners, including five that have won or shared a jackpot prize of $1.05 million or higher.

Texas Two-Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner.

The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas