AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Andy Justus took the “Cake It Like a Kid” challenge.

A friend of his who lost her daughter to cancer called and asked if he would be willing to do something crazy to raise awareness.

No was not an option.

You can take part in the challenge by recording a video and using the hashtag #CakeItLikeAKid.