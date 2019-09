AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Earlier today Leadership Amarillo took a tour of our station before visiting Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch.

Andy Justus served as their tour guide today. He spoke to the group about his life growing up and how Boys Ranch changed his life for the better.

He mentioned how Boys Ranch made him want to succeed and now you see him almost every day on Studio 4, KAMR Local 4 News, and Fox 14 News.