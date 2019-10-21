Amarillo’s average gas price rises to $2.24/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo average gas price has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.12/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81/g while the most expensive is $5.52/g, a difference of $3.71/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.27/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.27/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.37/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.29/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.31/g.