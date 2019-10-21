Amarillo’s average gas price rises to $2.24/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo average gas price has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.12/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81/g while the most expensive is $5.52/g, a difference of $3.71/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

