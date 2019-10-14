Amarillo’s average gas price rises to $2.21/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.12/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.02/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.60/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is up 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.