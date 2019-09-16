Amarillo’s average gas price rises to $2.18/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have risen 5.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 39.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $2.29/g, a difference of 20.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.92/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.27/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.80/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.19/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: