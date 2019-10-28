Amarillo’s average gas price falls to $2.23/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 21.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.74/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 6.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: