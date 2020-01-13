Amarillo’s average gas price falls to $2.15/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.15/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 2.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 29.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $2.19/g, a difference of 17.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.01/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.65/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $4.34/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is up 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 33.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.20/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.19/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.43/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.45/g.

Oklahoma- $2.24/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.24/g.

