Amarillo’s average gas price falls below $2.19/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.05/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.52/g, a difference of $3.63/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65/g today. The national average is up 9.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.28/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.30/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.42/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.45/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.33/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.35/g.