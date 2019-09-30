Amarillo’s average gas price falls 6.1 cents per gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations. Gas prices in Amarillo are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 36.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.15/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.89/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, a difference of $4.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g today. The national average is up 7.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: