Amarillo’s average gas price drops a nickel to $2.25/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 14.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 31.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.06/g today while the most expensive is $2.65/g, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.05/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.82/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.67/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today.

The national average is down 15.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 21.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

