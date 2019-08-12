Amarillo’s average gas price drops a nickel to $2.25/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.
Gas prices in Amarillo are 14.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 31.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.06/g today while the most expensive is $2.65/g, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state today is $2.05/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.44/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.82/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.67/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today.
The national average is down 15.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 21.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.32/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.36/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.56/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.59/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.36/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.41/g.