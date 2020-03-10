Amarillo Women’s Network to present Lifetime and Career Achievement Awards tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Women’s Network (AWN) is presenting its annual Lifetime and Career Achievement Awards tonight at 6 p.m. at Amarillo National Bank’s Skyline Room, 16th floor, 401. S. Taylor St.

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Mary Jane Johnson, the celebrated soprano who has graced stages from Milan’s Teatro alla Scala to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Johnson, professor of music and voice-artist in residence at Amarillo College, also serves as general director and artistic director of the Amarillo Opera.

Receiving Career Achievement Awards will be Amarillo businesswomen Cindi Bulla, Marci Rae and Cathy Schick.

Denese Skinner, vice president of student affairs at Amarillo College, will serve as keynote speaker for the event.

The AWN, founded in 1980, is dedicated to the advancement and success of professional women through support networks, stimulating programs and seminars, mentoring and community service.

